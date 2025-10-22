Assam to host Air Force Day 2025 in Guwahati in Rajnath Singh’s presence

Advertisement

Guwahati: The Assam Government will host the 93rd Air Force Day celebrations in Guwahati on November 9 in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

This will be the first time the Air Force Day celebrations will be held in Assam, marking the previous events held in Chandigarh (2022), Prayagraj (2023), and Chennai (2024) which witnessed around 1 lakh, 10 lakh, and 15 lakh spectators, respectively.

“The main event, scheduled from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., will feature a full-scale aerial display by the Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) over the River Brahmaputra. The sequence of events includes: 6 November: Exclusive show for school students (Classes 9-12), 8 November: Full dress rehearsal and 9 November: Main event,” as per an ‘X’ post from Assam Chief Secretary.

“Several vantage points are being finalised along both banks of the Brahmaputra from Saraighat Bridge towards Guwahati city, including the newly developed 1.2 km riverfront at Uzan Bazar,” the ‘X’ post added.

An important coordination meeting was held on Wednesday with the Indian Air Force, led by AOC Kanchan Kumar, along with all relevant State Government departments. Being organised on such a large scale for the first time in the North Eastern Region, the event requires extensive planning and coordination.

Advertisement

Detailed discussions covered infrastructure readiness, security arrangements, traffic and crowd management, publicity, and other logistical aspects.

All stakeholder departments have been directed to finalise their action plans in close coordination with the Air Force and the District Administration, and to ensure all preparations are completed well ahead of time.

The event is expected to attract massive public participation and will be a moment of pride for Assam, as the skies above the Brahmaputra come alive with a spectacular aerial display by the Indian Air Force.

(Source: ANI)