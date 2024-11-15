Assam: Seaplane makes historic landing at Brahmaputra in Guwahati

Guwahati: De Havilland Canada, in collaboration with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, successfully conducted a demonstration flight of a seaplane on Friday.

The flight took off from Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati, and landed on the Brahmaputra River at Pandu Ghat in Guwahati.

The event aimed to showcase the potential for seaplane operations, which are expected to enhance tourism prospects in the state.

Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, along with other officials, were on board the demonstration flight.

“For the first time in India, a seaplane has successfully landed on a river,” said Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah.

“I believe this will give a significant boost to Assam’s tourism sector. It will take at least six months to one year for operations to begin in the state,” he added.

