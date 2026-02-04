Assam Rifles seize heroin worth Rs 60 lakh, one drug peddler apprehended

Advertisement

Cachar: Assam Rifles, in a well-coordinated joint operation with Cachar District Police, achieved a significant success against drug trafficking in the region on Monday, according to Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East).

Acting on specific and reliable intelligence, the team launched an operation in the general area of Nandankanan Bridge near Jirighat Market (approximately 8 km west of Jaliura). During the operation, 10 boxes containing 116.2 grams of heroin valued at approximately ₹60 lakh were recovered.

One drug peddler was also apprehended during the operation. In addition to the contraband, a mobile phone, ₹5,500/- cash, and an auto-rickshaw used for transportation were also seized.

The success of the operation was made possible due to effective intelligence sharing and swift action.

The recovered contraband and the apprehended individual have been handed over to the Cachar District Police for further investigation.

Earlier on January 26, Assam Rifles successfully recovered 339 bags of illegal areca nuts from the general area of Tlangnuam, Aizawl, on Sunday. The total market value of the seized consignment is estimated to be ₹1 crore and 80 lakhs.

As per a release by Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), the operation was carried out based on timely intelligence inputs regarding the storage of contraband. Consequently, Assam Rifles launched the operation that culminated in the seizure of a consignment and three vehicles and the arrest of three individuals, who were handed over to the Custom Preventive Force, Aizawl, for further investigation and necessary legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, Assam Rifles, along with the local community, celebrated the 77th Republic Day on Monday with great enthusiasm and patriotic spirit at Srikona, Borobekra, Kadamtala, New Kaiphundai, Kaimai and Nungba. The event witnessed active participation from students, teachers and local residents, making it a memorable occasion.

(Source: ANI)