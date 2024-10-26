Assam Rifles neutralises NSCN(K-YA) cadre in Arunachal; recovers pistol and war-like stores

Itanagar: The Assam Rifles successfully neutralised an NSCN(K-YA) cadre during a Saturday search operation in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district, recovering a pistol and other war-like stores in the process.

The Spear Corps, Indian Army via their X account said, “Acting on specific intelligence of movement of cadres in general area Changkhao in Longding district, #ArunachalPradesh, #AssamRilfes launched a search operation. Contact was established, wherein the troops were fired upon. Reacting swiftly, the troops retaliated and in the exchange of fire one cadre of NSCN(K-YA) was neutralised. One pistol and war-like stores were recovered from the area of incident.”

Earlier, on October 23, troops from the Indian Army and Assam Rifles carried out joint search operations in the hill and valley regions of Churachandpur, Thoubal, and Chandel districts in Manipur. They worked closely with Manipur Police and other security forces. The operation resulted in the recovery of 11 weapons, which included pistols, country-made mortars, automatic weapons, single-barrel rifles, grenades, ammunition, and other war-like stores.

On October 21, another operation in Thoubal and Churachandpur districts led to the recovery of 12 weapons, including AK series weapons, SLRs, carbines, and more, again in coordination with local police and security forces.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Assam Rifles and Mizoram police busted a transnational drug trafficking attempt and seized 1075 kg (43 barrels) of caffeine anhydrous IP, used as a main ingredient in the production of methamphetamine tablets from the Zokhawthar area of Champhai District in Mizoram.

According to a release, based on specific intelligence, the security personnel apprehended two people in the operation. The operation was launched after receiving credible intelligence regarding the illegal transhipment of the raw material to Myanmar.

“A joint operation was quickly launched, leading to interception of a vehicle. A thorough search resulted in the recovery of the large consignment of Caffeine Anhydrous IP and the apprehension of two individuals who were involved in the smuggling attempt. The suspects, Lallawmkima (34) and Haudeihkhuala (32), both residents of Zokhawthar, were taken into custody along with their mobile phones. The recovered material and suspects have been handed over to the Police Department, Zokhawthar, for further investigation and legal proceedings,” the release said.

The release also mentioned that Methamphetamine, commonly known as “Ice” or “Yaba,” is one of the most abused drugs circulating in the region.”With 1075 kg of caffeine anhydrous IP, more than a thousand kilograms of methamphetamine tablets could have been produced, creating a massive influx of illicit drugs into India.” the release added.

