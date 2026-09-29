Assam Rifles Jawan killed, four injured in militant attack in Arunachal

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New-Delhi: An Assam Rifles Jawan was killed and four others injured after a patrol team came under a suspected militant attack along the India-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district.

The attack took place at 6.30 am near Nampong Nallah under Nampong circle when soldiers of the 21 Assam Rifles were patrolling in an area where border-fencing work was going on.

The soldier who was killed in action was Havildar Jankhokai Kuki, 42. The injured soldiers are being treated in a military hospital.

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Security forces have intensified operations in the area following the incident, the official said.

Preliminary reports suggested the involvement of militants belonging to the NSCN (K-YA). However, there was no official confirmation about the attackers’ identity.

Also Read: 2 CRPF Personnel Killed In Militant Attack In Manipur