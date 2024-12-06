Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police recover 775 kg explosives, 4700 detonators in Hnahthial

By KalingaTV Bureau
Assam rifles and Mizoram police recover 775 kg explosives (Photo/Assam Rifles)
Aizawl: In a joint operation, Assam Rifles and Mizoram police recovered 775 kg of explosives, 4700 numbers of detonators in the Hnahthial district of Mizoram on Thursday.

According to the PRO of Inspector General of Assam Rifles (East), acting on specific intelligence of movement of explosives and war-like stores in the general area of Thingsai in Mizoram’s Hnahthial district, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram police established a mobile vehicle check post in the area on Thursday.

“The alert troops intercepted a vehicle, carried out a thorough search, apprehended two individuals and recovered 775 kg of explosives, 4700 detonators, and 2250 meters of Cordtex.

The apprehended individuals and the recovered items have been handed over to the police,” the PRO of IGAR (East) said.

Further investigation is underway.

Last month, Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police in a joint operation intercepted a vehicle recovered six 12 bore single barrel rifles, and apprehended an individual, Assam Rifles stated.

According to the statement, acting on specific intelligence of the movement of weapons on the road, in Serchhip district, Mizoram, Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police established a mobile vehicle Check Post on November 29.

The alerted troops intercepted a vehicle and carried out a thorough search resulting in the recovery of six 12-bore single-barrel rifles and the apprehension of an individual.The recovered weapons and the apprehended individual have been handed over to Mizoram Police.

