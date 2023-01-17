Assam Police seizes Rs 50 crore worth narcotics

Guwahati: Assam Police seized a huge cache of contraband in the state’s Karimganj district on Tuesday morning, officials said.

A senior police officer said that a total of 7.6 lakh Yaba tablets were seized from a vehicle that was coming from Mizoram. The police have arrested one person on suspicion of drug peddling.

The police claimed that the seized drugs have a market value of around Rs 50 crore.

Superintendent of Police, Padmanabha Baruah, said that at a police checkpoint adjacent to Karimganj town, police officials noticed an unusual movement of a vehicle this morning.

“The driver offered a bribe of 20 lakh when the police officials stopped the vehicle and attempted to check it,” the police officer said.

The driver was arrested on the spot. Upon searching, police found several packets of Yaba tablets.

The arrested person has been identified as Habiuz Zaman. He is a resident of the Karimganj district.

“A special team of police officials rushed to the spot after the incident. This is one of the largest seizures of Yaba tablets in Assam to date at over 7.6 lakh,” Baruah told IANS.