Assam-Mizoram border dispute: FIR registered against Assam CM

A case has been reportedly registered against Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday in connection with the on going border dispute between two North-East states-Assam and Mizoram.

According to reports, a case has been filed at Vairengte police station in Mizoram against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and six others.

Likewise, 200 cops from Assam was recently booked under charges including attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy on Friday.

Earlier Mizoram police also registered FIR against Assam officer Inspector General of Police (IGP) Anurag Aggarwal, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Cachar Devojyoti Mukherjee, Cachar Superintendent of Police Chandrakant Nimbalkar and officer in-charge of Dholai police station Saheb Uddin.

Mizoram said that Assam police provoked these violent clashes hence, the FIR has been registered against Assam police. The four officers and two administrative officials have been summoned for questioning on Sunday, Mizoram Inspector General of Police (Headquarter) John Neihlaia was quoted as saying by PTI.

Meanwhile, Assam chief minister claimed that Mizoram civilians have taken up arms and advised to avoid travelling to the neighbouring state.

Assam too has summoned six officials of Mizoram’s Kolasib district and sent police after the state’s lone Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena. The six officials of Mizoram who are summoned by the Assam police are Kolasib Deputy Commissioner H Lalthlangliana, its Superintendent of Police (SP) Vanlalfaka Ralte, Additional SP David JB, Vairangte Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil) C Lalrempuia, 1st Indian Reserve Battalion Additional SP Bruce Kibby and Vairangte Sub-divisional Police Officer Thartea Hrangchal.

The brisk border dispute between the two north-eastern states erupted into a bloody conflict on July 26 after an Assam Police personnel and a civilian were killed while defending the “constitutional boundary” of the state and more than 50 people were left injured.

Despite the tension in and around the place of clash along the Assam-Mizoram border the situation seems to be under control after a large number of CRPF troops have started patrolling the National Highway-306 between the two states.