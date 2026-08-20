Assam Flood Victims Struggle to Rebuild Lives a Month Later

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Sivasagar: A month after devastating floods hit parts of Assam, several flood-affected families in Sivasagar continue to struggle to return to normal life, with many still unable to return to their homes and rebuild what they lost.

The floods destroyed houses, household belongings and stored foodgrains, leaving them to deal with the aftermath even after the water receded in several areas.

In some places, floodwaters remain, while in others, the receding water has left behind large quantities of silt and mud. Residents are now facing difficulties cleaning their homes and making them habitable again.

Many have also been left without furniture and other essential household items after the floodwaters swept away or damaged their belongings.

For families who had spent years saving their hard-earned money and storing paddy in their granaries, the destruction has added to their difficulties.

Speaking to ANI, a resident recalled how quickly the water rose and said the family lost its entire stock of grain and household belongings.

“The water rose quickly, so we’ve lost everything, my entire stock of 20 quintals of grain is gone, and all our belongings, including the fridge, are ruined,” the resident said.

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The resident said the family is now living in a rented room.

“We are facing great hardship right now; for three or four days, we stayed at someone else’s place, and now we are living in a rented room,” the resident said.

The family returned home after the water receded to begin the cleaning process but found the belongings and household items destroyed.

“I came back today after the water receded to clean up, but everything is destroyed, absolutely everything is gone,” the resident said.

While the floodwaters have begun receding in several parts of Sivasagar, the impact of the disaster continues to affect families who lost their homes, foodgrains and essential belongings.

For many flood victims, the immediate challenge now is clearing the mud and silt, restoring damaged homes and finding ways to replace the belongings and foodgrains lost in the floods. A month after the floods, the difficult task of rebuilding their lives continues for affected families.

(ANI)