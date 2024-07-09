Assam Flood: 137 wild animals including six rhinos dead, 97 rescued

Assam is suffering from devastating flood situation where at least 72 people and 131 wild animals have died so far. A large area of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) has been submerged, which has caused the death of many animals in the park.

Around 131 dead animals, including six rhinos, 117 hog deer, two sambar, a rhesus macaque and an otter due to drowning in the park. Out of the 117 dead hog deer, 98 died by drowning, two by vehicle hits and 17 during treatment.

The officials have also informed that 96 other animals have been rescued. The rescued animals include 85 hog deer, two each of rhino, sambar and scops owl and one each of swamp deer, Indian hare, Rhesus Macaque, otter, elephant and a jungle cat.

A total of 25 animals have died during treatment and these include 17 hog deer, one each of swamp deer, Rhesus Macaque and an otter pup. Currently, 25 animals are under medical care while 52 others have been released after treatment, the official said.

Meanwhile, six more human deaths were reported in five districts on Monday. This has caused the total death toll to surge to 72 across different districts.

The flood water also submerged over 49,014 hectares of crop area in 3,154 villages under 27 districts while over 15.18 lakh domestic animals have also been badly affected. The worst hit areas were Dhubri, Morigaon, Cachar, Darrang, Dibrugarh, and Barpeta. The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level at Neamatighat, Tezpur, Guwahati and Dhubri, while Burhidihing, Subansiri, Dikhou, Disang, Kopili, Sankosh, Barak and Kushiyara rivers are near the danger level in many places.

Previously, the park suffered from a large-scale devastation in 2017 resulting in over 350 wildlife death in the flood waters and in vehicle hits while migrating through animal corridors to the highlands.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the floods in the state have affected humans and animals alike and ‘Team Assam is working round the clock to aid everyone’.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been imposed in order to restrict the movement of vehicular traffic on NH-37 (New NH-715) and its speed to between 20 to 40 km/hour.

