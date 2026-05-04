Assam Election Results: Himanta Biswa Sarma poised for second term as CM, NDA alliance breaches halfway with 87 leads

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Guwahati: In Assam, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading in 87 constituencies as it crosses the halfway mark in early Election Commission trends, securing a strong early advantage in the Assembly election counting.

As per the Election commison, the BJP is ahead in 71 seats, while the Congress is trailing with 21 seats. The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF)an ally of the BJP is leading in 9 seats, followed by another BJP ally, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) with 7 seats. The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) an ally of the Congress is ahead in 1 seats, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) are leading in 1 seat each.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, “The result will be as we had expected. The NDA government will be formed again under the leadership of the BJP. We said this with confidence that we are close to 100 (seats) with our allies.

Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi said that the party has multiple observers across the state, which will be in touch with the AICC team, which will pass on any complaints to the Election Commission of India (ECI).”We are hoping for a positive result in Assam. We will see the feedback the people have given us till the end in the number of votes, we will keep an eye on every round,” Gogoi told reporters here.

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“We have sent various observers across the state, so that we can see if there is any weakness from the administration then we will that information quickly,” he added.

The party has sent various observers at the multiple counting centres, keeping a network of party workers to keep an eye on any attempt at malpractice.

“Now only the first round has happened, we have taken information from our party workers about the EVMs, whether there was any problem with transportation. We have monitoring centres in each zilla, district, with our people there. Our party has prepared everything,” he said.

(ANI)