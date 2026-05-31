Assam Council of Ministers to be expanded on this date: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

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Guwahati: Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma announces that the Council of Ministers of Assam government will be expanded on June 5.

This comes following CM’s meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday in New Delhi. They met to discuss development and growth strategies for the state.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) shared information about the meeting on the social media platform X, stating, “Chief Minister of Assam, Shri @himantabiswa met Prime Minister @narendramodi.”

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday (May 23) called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi, expressing gratitude for the Centre’s continued support to the state over the past five years.

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CM on Friday inaugurated a new flyover in Guwahati named after Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

Look at the post here:

I am pleased to inform that the Council of Ministers of the Government of Assam will be expanded on 5 June 2026. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 31, 2026

Also Read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Meets PM Modi In New Delhi