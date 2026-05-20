Assam CM Visits Jagiroad Semiconductor Plant Site, Reviews Proposed Mega Industrial Park at Ahatguri

Advertisement

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday undertook an extensive review of key infrastructure and industrial development projects across state, including the proposed semiconductor and industrial park sites in Morigaon district and Jagiroad constituency.

During his visit to Morigaon district, the Chief Minister inspected the proposed Mega Industrial Park site spread across around 1,067 bighas of land in the Sipiri-Duruladubi revenue villages under Jagiroad. He reviewed the progress of land preparation and directed officials to ensure the timely execution of the project aimed at boosting industrial growth in the region.

The Chief Minister also visited Morigaon’s Ahatguri and inspected more than 331 bighas of reserved government land at Borbori, earmarked for setting up various government institutions.

He also visited Zubeen Kshetra in Kamrup Metropolitan district and reviewed the progress of the construction of the Khetra at Komarkuchi in Sonapur.

He also paid tributes to Zubeen Garg by lighting a lamp at the memorial site. He inspected the surrounding area and reviewed the progress made so far as a part of the construction work.

It may be mentioned that the State government has undertaken steps to develop Zubeen Khetra into a culturally enriched memorial and an inspirational centre for future generations.

As an initial phase of the project, the Public Works Department has already begun construction of the boundary wall at an estimated cost of around Rs. 3 crore. Necessary protective measures have also been taken up to prevent soil erosion from the upper slopes.

During today’s inspection, the Chief Minister directed officials to expedite the next phase of the construction work.

CM Sarma also visited Borbori in Ahatguri under Morigaon district and inspected the government land available in the area.

Advertisement

Notably, plans have been undertaken to reserve and allocate more than 331 bighas of government land in the Jagiroad constituency for the establishment of various government institutions and related infrastructure.

CM Sarma also visited the proposed Mega Industrial Park site spread across more than 1,067 bighas of land in the Sipiri-Duruladubi revenue village of Ahatguri and reviewed the progress of the project.

The Chief Minister also interacted with local residents present at the site. Local MLA Pijush Hazarika, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, and senior officials from the concerned departments were present during the visit.

The Chief Minister, during his visit, also inspected the Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test project site at Jagiroad, which is expected to usher in a new era of the state’s economy and employment sector.

Senior officials of the Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test project briefed the Chief Minister on the status of the project.

CM Sarma asked the concerned officials to ensure fast and efficient execution of all construction-related works.

Along with local MLA Pijush Hazarika, senior officials of the company including Project Director Ashish Mishra, as well as senior officers from the Assam Government and district administration, were present during the inspection.

During his visit to Morigaon district, Chief Minister Sarma also visited the historic Gobha Deoroja Saribhai Deosal Shivathan at Jagiroad in Marigaon district and offered prayers for the collective welfare and prosperity of the State.

(ANI)