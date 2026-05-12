Assam CM Oath: Himanta Biswa Sarma sworn in as Assam CM

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Guwahati: BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma took oath as Assam Chief Minister for a second consecutive term today (May 12).

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office and secrecy to the BJP leader and members of the new Council of Ministers at the Veterinary College Field in Khanapara in Guwahati.

Along with Sarma, four ministers, including two from BJP allies AGP and BPF, took oath as ministers in the new NDA government.

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He also became the first non-Congress leader in Assam to secure two back-to-back terms as chief minister.

The swearing-in ceremony witnessed the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and BJP national president Nitin Nabin, along with over 40 NDA chief ministers and deputy chief ministers.