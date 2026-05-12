Assam CM oath ceremony: Himanta Biswa Sarma to be sworn in as Assam CM, PM Modi to attend

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Guwahati: BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma is all set to take oath as Assam Chief Minister for a second consecutive term today (May 12).

Along with Sarma, four other ministers, including two from BJP allies AGP and BPF, will take oath as ministers in the new NDA government.

The oath will be administered by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at 11:40 am at the Veterinary College Field in Khanapara in Guwahati.

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The swearing-in ceremony will witness the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and BJP national president Nitin Nabin, along with over 40 NDA chief ministers and deputy chief ministers.

This will be the NDA’s third consecutive term in the state since the BJP-led alliance first came to power in 2016 under then CM Sarbananda Sonowal.

The BJP alone secured 82 seats and its allies, AGP and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), 10 each, in the 126-member Assembly. The Congress managed to win 19 seats, while its pre-poll ally Raijor Dal secured two. The AIUDF bagged two seats and the Trinamool Congress one.

Also Read: Himanta Sarma To Take Oath As Assam Chief Minister On May 12