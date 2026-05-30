Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Meets PM Modi in New Delhi

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New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital here on Saturday.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) shared information about the meeting on the social media platform X, stating, “Chief Minister of Assam, Shri @himantabiswa met Prime Minister @narendramodi.”

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday (May 23) called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi, expressing gratitude for the Centre’s continued support to the state over the past five years.

In a post on X, two leaders also discussed Assam’s development roadmap and the state’s future growth strategy.

CM Sarma wrote, “Called upon Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi today. I thanked her for the constant support extended to Assam over the last five years and discussed the roadmap for Assam’s growth and development journey in the coming years.”

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Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday inaugurated a new flyover in Guwahati named after Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

“…We have dedicated this flyover in the name of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee…I am hopeful that this flyover will provide benefits to the people…”, he told reporters after the inauguration.

BJP Assam Pradesh in a post on X said, ” Another milestone in Assam’s transformation journey. Hon’ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa Ji has dedicated the newly constructed Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Flyover to the public. Built at a cost of ₹376 cr, it ensures seamless connectivity from Pragjyotishpur Medical College to NH-27, benefiting thousands of citizens daily”.

(ANI)