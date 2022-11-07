Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma files defamation case against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Gauhati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reportedly filed a defamation case against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

According to Devajit Lon Saikia, Advocate General of Assam, the Assam CM filed a criminal defamation case against Sisodia as he alleged Assam government gave contracts to Sarma’s wife’s firm to supply PPE kits above market rates in 2020.

In a press conference, the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister had allegedly said that the Assam CM was involved in corruption as he had given Government contract to his wife’s Company for purchasing PPE kits during the COVID period.

Sisodia had alleged that while purchases from others were made at Rs 600 per kit, such kits from the Company of the Assam CM’s wife were purchased at the rate of Rs 990 per PPE kit.

After Himanta Biswa Sarma filed the defamation case, the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, approached the Gauhati High Court to quash the Criminal Defamation case. However, the court rejected his plea.