Assam CM Himanta announces 1 Kendriya Vidyalaya, 5 Navodaya Vidyalas in state

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended a cultural programme organized by Balmiki Sangeet Vidyalaya at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday.

He also announced that one Kendriya Vidyalaya and five Navodaya Vidyalayas are also going to be built in Assam.

“A Kendriya Vidyalaya is going to be built in Jagiroad and 5 Navodaya Vidyalayas are also going to be built in Assam. Yesterday the central government took this decision, I thank the Prime Minister Modi very much,” he said at the event.

Around 1200 students belonging to Safari Karmis performed Borgeet, Satriya Dance, Boortaal Nritya during the cultural programme.

“Today 1200 children of cleaning staff took part in cultural programme. This was a unique presentation. Audience were pleased to watch their performance. I extend my greetings to them and pray for their bright future. After 2 years these students will perform their cultural acts in Delhi and the state government will help on this,” the Chief Minister added.

Dr Hedgewar Smarak Samiti and Balmiki Sangeet Vidyalaya had organised the programme.

Earlier on Saturday, CM Sarma attended the first-ever reunion seminar of the chiefs of Assam Police at the Director General of Police (DGP) Office at Ulubari.

Notably, the reunion seminar of IPS officers of the Assam segment is an opportunity for police officers who have worked as DGP Assam, DGP Meghalaya, and head of CAPFs.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the first-ever reunion seminar of Assam Police Chiefs is a unique opportunity for serving police personnel to learn from the invaluable experiences of those who served and built a world-class police force for a secured Assam.

CM Sarma said that the seminar is not just a formal gathering; it is a profound tribute to the invaluable contributions, which have not only shaped the identity and achievements of the Assam Police but also contributed immensely to the security and unity of India.

