Assam, Bengal join hands to give Madhupur Satra a major makeover

Advertisement

New Delhi: Assam to collaborate with West Bengal to redevelop Madhupur Satra in Cooch Behar, Assam.

West Bengal has agreed to jointly undertake the development of Madhupur Satra in Cooch Behar, Assam, which is important for the last days of Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardeva.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the historic Satra on 19 September, offered prayers and interacted with ministers, officials and Satra representatives regarding its rebuilding.

Advertisement

The Assam government has allocated ₹35 crore for the project, while Sarma has requested additional land from the West Bengal government to enable a larger development plan.

After the meeting, West Bengal Minister Nishith Pramanik, it is said that the two governments talked of drawing up a common plan for the redevelopment and tackling encroachment on the land surrounding the premises.

Sarma has also asked a team from West Bengal to visit Batadrava Than in Assam, the birthplace of Sankardeva, to inspect the development there.

Also Read: President Murmu express grief over deaths of Odia tourists in MP river accident