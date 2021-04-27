Assam: The Assam government announced night curfew in the entire state from 8 PM to 5 AM till May 1 in view of the rising Covid-19 cases.

Movement of people related to essential services, medical staffs, patients visiting hospital and people going for vaccination is exempted from the curfew, the order stated.

As per the penal provisions, “Any person violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Sec 188 of IPC and other legal provisions as applicable”, further stated the order.

Meanwhile, out of 231069 confirmed Covid cases in the state 10571 are active case whereas 217991 have recovered.

Here is what is allowed during the night curfew:

Officers / officials of Government of India/ Government of Assam, its autonomous/subordinate offices & Public Corporations involved in emergency services such as Health and Family Welfare and all related medical establishments. Police, Prisons, Home Guards, Civil Defence, Fire and emergency services. District Administration. Pay & Account Office. Electricity. Water and Sanitation. Public Transport (Air/Railways/Buses) including all incidental services/activities that are essential for smooth functioning of all modes of public transport ( such as handling of cargo, ticketing, air freight station, CFS, ICD etc.), Disaster Management and related services. NIC, NCC and Municipal services, and all other essential services on production of valid Identity card. The uninterrupted delivery of public services shall be ensured by the concerned departments/agencies. All Judicial officers/officials of courts of Assam on production of valid Identity card. All private medical personnel such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedical staff etc. and other hospital services (such as hospitals, diagnostic centres. clinics. pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies and other medical & health services) Pregnant women and patients for getting medical /health services Person coming from/going to Airports/Railway stations SBTs allowed to travel on production of valid ticket Officers/officials related to functioning of offices of Diplomats of various countries as well as persons holding any constitutional post on production of valid Identity card. Electronic and pant Media on production of valid Identity card There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement/transportation of essential/non-essential goods. No separate permission / e-pass will be required for such movements Movement of persons related to commercial and private establishments providing following essential services/commodities shall be allowed:

Shops dealing with food groceries, fruits

Vegetables, dairy & milk booths meat & fish. animal fodder, pharmaceuticals. medicines and medical equipment

Banks. Insurance offices and ATMs.

Telecommunications, Internet services Broadcasting and Cable services IT and IT-enabled services.

Delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through e-commerce

Petrol pumps. LPG. CNG petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets. V1 Power generation. transmission and distribution units and services VII. Cold storage and warehousing services

Private security services

Manufacturing units of essential commodities

Production units or services which require a continuous process

“Any person violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act 2005 besides legal action under Sec 188 of IPC and other legal provisions as applicable,” the order further stated.