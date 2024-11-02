Assam: A passenger bus falls into a roadside ditch in Karimganj, over 10 people injured

By KalingaTV Bureau
Assam passenger bus falls
Representational Image

Karimganj: A passenger bus fell into a roadside ditch at Patharkandi Baithakhal area in Assam’s Karimganj district on Saturday injuring over ten people.

The injured persons were rushed to the nearby hospital, police said

A police official of Karimganj district said that the incident took place near Patharkandi Baithakhal area.

“The driver of the bus bearing registration number AS-10-5829 lost his control over the vehicle and it fell into a roadside ditch. Following the incident local people and police personnel rescued the injured persons and admitted them to Patharkandi Hospital,” the police official said.

On the other hand, a local lady said that when they saw the speedy vehicle fall into the ditch they immediately reached the spot and rescued the injured persons.

(Source: ANI)

Also Read: Four workers killed after getting hit by train in Kerala’s Palakkad
You might also like

Four workers killed after getting hit by train in Kerala’s Palakkad

Tragic! 3-year-old raped and murdered by relative in Andhra Pradesh

Live gun cartridge found on Air India flight in Delhi: Air India Spokesperson 

RG Kar Medical College Case: Junior doctors call for capital punishment