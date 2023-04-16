Assailants of Atiq Ahmed, brother Ashraf Ahmad identified

Lucknow: Three killers, of the gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, were identified and detained by the police late Saturday.

The killers posed as media journalists and killed Atiq and his brother while they were being taken to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup.

The three attackers have been identified as Lovlesh Tiwari, Sunny, and Arun Maurya. They shot Ahmed and Ashraf at point-blank range while they were interacting with reporters in Prayagraj.

Police officials said Lovlesh Tewari was jailed earlier as well. His father told the media that the family has nothing to do with him. Lovlesh visited home at times, and was in Banda five-six days back as well, the father said, adding that he was a wastrel and a drug addict.

Sunny, who belongs to Kasganj, has 14 cases registered against him, and has been on the run since being declared a history-sheeter.

The third shooter, Arun Maurya, of Hamirpur, had left home as a child. His name appeared in connection with the murder of a policeman on a train in 2010, sources said. He worked at a factory in Delhi.

They shouted Logans of “Jai Shree Ram” after killing Atiq and Ashraf. They were immediately overpowered and nabbed by police after they shot the gangster and his brother.

During the police interrogation, they revealed the motive that they killed the former MP to become famous.

“We wanted to kill gangster-turned politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf to become popular,” said the three shooters to police during interrogation, as mentioned in the FIR.

The Uttar Pradesh Government has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in all districts of the state after gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother were shot dead by three men on Saturday night.

The Internet has been shut down in Prayagraj, while some reports suggested that the BJP workers burst crackers in Kanpur.