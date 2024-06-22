Asking woman to dress properly proved to be costly for hotel manager in Bhopal

Bhopal: A hotel manager in Bhopal has been booked under molestation charge after he advised a woman guest to dress properly and not to wear short clothes as this is Bhind.

The hotel manager identified as Mukesh Jain has been booked under IPC Sec 354.

According to reports, the woman from Delhi lodged a complaint with the police regarding inappropriate behaviour of the hotel manager.

On Wednesday evening, the woman who had come to Bhind to appear for her LLM exam, was sitting and working at the reception area as there was no WI-FI. All of a sudden, the receptionist requested her to wear proper clothes, informed police.The woman became furious about the remark passed by the receptionist and called for the manager Jain. When Jain came, there was a heated argument between the two as per reported by TOI.

The local police along with the woman constable reached the hotel and all were asked to go to the police station. The manager was asked to apologise for his behaviour. Later, the woman filed an FIR against Jain.

The local police have started a probe into the complaint lodged by the woman and she has been moved to another hotel.