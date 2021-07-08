Ashwini Vaishnaw takes charge as new Minister of Railways

New Delhi: Ashwini Vaishnaw, who was inducted into the Union Cabinet on Wednesday evening, takes charge as the new Union Minister of Railways today.

Vaishnaw is a former IAS officer holding degrees from IIT Kanpur and Wharton Business School and a BJP Rajya Sabha member from Odisha since 2019.

An engineer, CEO, IAS officer, entrepreneur, and finally a politician, he also did a stint in the PMO when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister.

Vaishnaw served as a Collector in Odisha’s Balasore and Cuttack districts. While a Collector in Balasore, the National Human Rights Commission placed on record its appreciation of the sincerity, dedication, and commitment displayed by Vaishnaw in organizing and executing relief and rehabilitation work in his district.

On completing his MBA in the US, Vaishnaw came back to India, quit the IAS in 2010, and joined GE Transportation as Managing Director. Then he joined Siemens as the Vice President, Locomotives & Head, Urban Infrastructure Strategy.

In 2012, he quit the corporate sector and set up Three Tee Auto Logistics Private Ltd and Vee Gee Auto Components Private Ltd, both automotive components manufacturing units in Gujarat.