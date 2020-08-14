Jaipur: The Congress government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot won the motion of confidence through voice vote in the Rajasthan assembly on Friday.

The house has been adjourned till August 21, said Assembly Speaker CP Joshi.

The State assembly has a strength of 200 members. The Congress appears to be in a comfortable majority with 107 seats, including six MLAs who defected from BSP. It also has the support of five allies and 10 independent MLAs. On the other hand, the Opposition BJP has 72 members.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot lashed out at the BJP, saying its one-point agenda was to topple governments at a time the country is fighting the coronavirus.

On his part, Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot said, “the vote of confidence which was brought by the govt has been passed with a very good majority today in the Rajasthan Assembly. Despite various attempts by the opposition, the result is in favour of govt.”

The vote took place a day after Gehlot’s patch-up with sacked deputy Sachin Pilot, who ended his rebellion against the Chief Minister earlier this week.

On Thursday, the Congress revoked the suspension of two of its MLAs including Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh before the CLP meeting at the chief minister’s residence.

Pilot had revolted against the Gehlot government, and was camping in Delhi since the last one month with his 18 loyalist MLAs. He returned after the matter was resolved following the intervention of senior party leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Venugopal.