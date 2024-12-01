Ashmolean Museum of Oxford University to return stolen bronze idol of Thirumangai Alwar to Tamil Nadu

The Ashmolean Museum of Oxford University in London will return the stolen bronze idol of saint-poet Thirumangai Alwar, which is worth crores, to Tamil Nadu, reported the Tamil Nadu Idol Wing CID.

The Thirumangai Alwar bronze idol was stolen from the Soundararaja Perumal Temple in Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu decades ago.The idol along with four other sacred artifacts were stolen from the Soundararaja Perumal Temple between 1957 and 1967. Then they were sold illegally by unknown idol traffickers and smuggled abroad.

The London Museum has kept the idol since its acquisition in 1967. The Ashmolean Museum agreed to return the idol to its rightful place of worship after a detailed investigation and getting compelling evidence of its origins.

Apart from the Thirumangai Alwar, the other three stolen idols were Kaalinga Nartha Krishnar, Vishnu, and Sridevi. These stolen idols are currently housed in museums across the United States. Meanwhile, the temple have replicas of these idols and have been worshiping them since their theft.

The Tamil Nadu Idol Wing CID began its investigation in 2020 and success traced them and gathered evidence of their origin. Then a formal request for repatriation, supported by documentation proving the idols’ origins was sent to the museum. Oxford University representatives reviewed this evidence and confirmed the idol’s illegal removal from Kumbakonam. after that the university’s council pledged to return the idol. They have also pledged to cover all costs for its transfer to Tamil Nadu.

The Thirumangai Alwar idol is expected to arrive in Tamil Nadu within a month. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Idol Wing CID is also trying to repatriate the remaining three idols from museums in the United States.