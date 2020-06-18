Ashes Of Sushant Singh Rajput Immersed In Ganga, Family Bids Tearful Adieu

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bihar: Family of actor Sushant Singh Rajput immersed his ashes in river Ganga in Patna today. The actor allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14. He was 34.

The late actor’s family performed his last rites earlier on Monday and had flown to their hometown Patna on Wednesday.

Pic Credits: ANI

On Thursday, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti wrote on Facebook: “Reached my Patna’s home safely yesterday. Thanks to everyone who was praying and who helped in the process. It was hassle free. Today we will be doing Asthi Visarjan (ashes immersion) for Bhai. I again want to ask all to pray for him and send him off with all the fond memories and unconditional love in your hearts. Let’s celebrate his life and give him a very loving and happy farewell.”

(IANS)

 

You might also like
Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty’s statement recorded

Nation

‘Service Week’ by Maharashtra Youth Congress to mark Rahul’s 50th…

Entertainment

Sushmita Sen: Talking about mental health very important

Nation

Will work to promote global peace: Modi on India’s entry to UNSC

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.