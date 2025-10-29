Asaram Bapu granted six-month interim bail by Rajasthan High Court

Advertisement

Jaipur: Rape convict self-proclaimed godman Asaram Bapu has been granted bail a six-month interim bail by the Rajasthan High Court on medical grounds.

Asaram is serving a life sentence in a rape case and is lodged in the Jodhpur Central Jail had filed a bail plea citing his deteriorating health and need for medical treatment. The matter was heard before the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanjiv Prakash Sharma. At present, Asaram is undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

Asaram Bapu was convicted in April 2018 by a special court in Jodhpur for the rape of a 16-year-old girl at his ashram in 2013. He has been serving a life term imprisonment since that conviction. His bail applications have consistently cited advanced age and serious health issues as grounds for temporary release.

