As influenza sweeps across country here’s important info from Dr Randeep Guleria

Dr Randeep Guleria, Chairman, Institute of Internal Medicine, Respiratory & Sleep Medicine, Director-Medical Education, Medanta took to twitter and wrote on Influenza Virus that currently we’re seeing an increase in cases of influenza presenting fever, sore throat cough, body aches & runny nose history.

H3N2 is a type of influenza virus, which we see every yr during this time of the yr. But it is a virus which mutates over time called antigenic drift. A pandemic yrs ago-H1N1, the virus’ present circulating strain is H3N2, so it is a normal influenza strain: Dr Randeep Guleria also wrote.

It spreads the same as COVID, through droplets. Only those who have associated comorbidities need to be careful. For precaution wear a mask, wash hands frequently, have physical distancing. For influenza also there is a vaccine for high-risk group & elderly: Dr Randeep Guleria further tweeted.