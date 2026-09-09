Arvind Kejriwal unanimously re-elected as AAP National Convenor

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New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal was unanimously re-elected to the post during the party’s National Council meeting held virtually on Wednesday, the party said.

A total of 330 members participated in the meeting, during which the party also elected Pankaj Gupta as National Secretary, while ND Gupta will continue as Treasurer.

The party also constituted a new 23-member National Executive during the meeting.

AAP leader Anurag Dhanda congratulated Kejriwal on his re-election and said the party was ready for every struggle under his leadership.

“Heartiest congratulations to Arvind Kejriwal ji on being unanimously re-elected as the National Convenor by the newly formed National Council of AAP. Under your guidance, we are ready for every struggle,” Dhanda said in a post on X.

Kejriwal, a former Delhi Chief Minister, entered electoral politics after years of activism focused on issues including transparency, the Right to Information and anti-corruption.

Before entering politics, Kejriwal had formed the NGO Parivartan to address citizens’ grievances related to the Public Distribution System, public works, social welfare schemes, income tax and electricity.

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He resigned from the Income Tax department in 2006 and donated his Magsaysay Award prize money as a corpus fund to establish the Public Cause Research Foundation.

Kejriwal emerged as a prominent face of the anti-corruption movement and later founded the Aam Aadmi Party on October 2, 2012, along with other former members of the India Against Corruption movement.

He contested his first Delhi Assembly election from the New Delhi constituency in 2013 and defeated three-time Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit by a margin of more than 22,000 votes.

Kejriwal became the youngest Chief Minister of Delhi when he took the oath for the first time on December 28, 2013. However, he resigned in February 2014 after his government failed to pass the Jan Lokpal Bill in the Delhi Assembly.

He returned as Delhi Chief Minister on February 14, 2015, after the AAP secured a decisive victory in the Delhi Assembly elections. He was subsequently re-elected from the New Delhi constituency.

(Source: ANI)