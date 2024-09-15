Arvind Kejriwal to resign from Chief Minister’s post after two days

New-Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (September 15) said that he is going to resign from the post of Chief Minister just after two days.

“I will not sit on the chair of CM until and unless people will not ask me to do so”, said Kejriwal.

‘I will only sit on CM’s chair after people give me certificate of honesty; want to give ‘agnipariksha’ after coming out of jail’, said Kejriwal.

“Until the elections are held, there will be someone else as CM. Both Manish Sisodia and I will not become Chief Minister”, Kejriwal added.

Arvind Kejriwal was released from Tihar Jail on Friday evening, hours after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam.

