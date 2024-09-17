Arvind Kejriwal submits resignation as Delhi CM to LG Saxena

New-Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and three-time Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal has officially submitted his resignation to Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday (September 17).

Kejriwal tendered his resignation at the L-G’s office, shortly after AAP leader Atishi was announced as his replacement as the Delhi Chief Minister.

Atishi’s name was proposed by Kejriwal at the meeting of the legislature party, and it was unanimously accepted by the AAP MLAs.

Kejriwal announced his resignation soon after he was released from jail, over five months after he was arrested in the Delhi liquor scam case.

“Two days later, I will resign as Chief Minister. I will not sit on that chair till the people announce their verdict. Elections in Delhi are months away. I got justice from the legal court, now I will get justice from the people’s court. I will sit on the Chief Minister’s chair only after the order of the people,” Kejriwal said.