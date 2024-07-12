Arvind Kejriwal receives interim bail from Supreme Court in Excise Policy case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India has granted interim bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with Excise Policy case.

A bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna referred to his petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to a larger bench.

SC while granting interim bail to the Delhi CM said that Kejriwal has suffered incarceration of 90 days and it’s conscious that he is an elected leader.

Arvind Kejriwal’s lawyer Rishikesh Kumar said while speaking to ANI, “The Supreme Court has granted him interim bail and the issue of Section 19 and necessity of arrest has been referred to a larger bench. CM Kejriwal will remain in custody as his bail in the CBI case is still pending. This is a big victory.”

Notably, the top court had reserved the verdict on Kejriwal’s plea on May 17. On May 10, the apex court granted him interim bail till June 1 in the money laundering case registered by the ED in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy, however, ordered that he shall not visit the Office of the Chief Minister and the Delhi Secretariat.

The court further directed him to surrender on June 2, following which he had surrendered on June 2. It is pertinent to note here that Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22 on March 21.