Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia discharged in Excise Case

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court on Friday discharged Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

The court observed that the alleged central conspiratorial role could not be substantiated.

The court noted that the allegations “failed judicial scrutiny” and found “no criminal intent” on the part of Manish Sisodia. It further stated that the conspiracy theory “cannot survive against one constitutional authority.”

Expressing her joy at the verdict, Sunita Kejriwal the wife of Arvind posted, “In this world, no matter how powerful one becomes, one cannot rise above Shiva Shakti. Truth always prevails.”

Advertisement

The CBI filed its first chargesheet in 2022, followed by multiple supplementary chargesheets. The agency has alleged that Rs 100 crore was paid by a “south lobby” to influence the now-scrapped excise policy in its favour.

In total, 23 accused have been chargesheeted, including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha, Kuldeep Singh, Narender Singh, Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally, Arun Ramchandra Pillai, Mootha Goutam, Sameer Mahendru, Amandeep Singh Dhall, Arjun Pandey, Butchibabu Gornatla, Rakesh Joshi, Damodar Prasad Sharma, Prince Kumar, Chanpreet Singh Rayat, Arvind Kumar Singh, Durgesh Pathak, Amit Arora, Vinod Chauhan, Ashish Mathur, and P Sarath Chadra Reddy.

Arvind Kejriwal broke down after being discharged in the excise policy case. Supporters hailed the verdict as a victory for truth after months of political and legal battle.