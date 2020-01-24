Arvind Kejriwal roadshow
Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo IANS)

Kejriwal holds massive roadshows in west Delhi

By IANS

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday morning held roadshows in West Delhi’s three Assembly constituencies — Janakpuri, Tilak Nagar and Madipur.

Kejriwal, accompanied by the respective MLA candidates of his party, rode an open jeep and urged people to vote for him.

Related News

Defence Ministry official defrauded of Rs 40,000

SC issues notice on implementation of Sec 176 (1A) CrPC

Netizens troll BJP leader over Bangladeshis eating…

UP born in 1950, celebrates 70 years of existence

He was followed by hundreds of party workers, who were dancing on the tune of “Lage raho Kejriwal” – – the party’s theme song for the 2020 Assembly elections.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister will hold public meetings at other areas in Nangloi and Rohini.

You might also like
Nation

Defence Ministry official defrauded of Rs 40,000

Nation

SC issues notice on implementation of Sec 176 (1A) CrPC

Nation

Netizens troll BJP leader over Bangladeshis eating ‘poha’

Nation

UP born in 1950, celebrates 70 years of existence

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.