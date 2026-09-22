Arunachal’s Tawang identifies 7 high-risk glacial lakes, launches GLOF awareness drive

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Tawang: At least seven high-risk glacial lakes have been identified in the Mago area of Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district, posing a major Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) risk to communities living downstream.

The Arunachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), in collaboration with the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Tawang, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), has launched an extensive awareness and training programme on GLOF risks for communities living downstream of the high-risk glacial lakes in the Mago area under Thingbu Circle.

The awareness campaign commenced at Mago village, with a special focus on vulnerable downstream habitations, including Duri village, as well as the Indian Army camp situated in the area.

During the programme, residents were briefed on the location, altitude and distance of the identified high-risk glacial lakes from their settlements and the potential threats that could arise in the event of a sudden glacial lake outburst.

Senior Consultant Dr Bhupen Mili explained the causes and mechanisms of GLOFs, their possible impact on downstream settlements, and the estimated time floodwaters could take to reach Duri village, the Army camp and other vulnerable locations following such an event.

Participants were sensitised on the importance of identifying safe evacuation routes and designated safe locations, following systematic evacuation procedures and developing effective community-level evacuation plans to minimise risks to human lives and property.

Deputy Director, SDMA, Dorjee Khandu said seven high-risk glacial lakes have been identified in the Mago area, of which six share a common downstream drainage system passing through several villages, including Duri.

He stressed the need to establish locally suitable and effective early-warning mechanisms so that alerts can reach every resident in time. He also emphasised prompt dissemination of warnings to downstream settlements in the event of a GLOF, particularly as Duri village would be among the first settlements likely to experience the impact of floodwaters.

Referring to recent incidents of devastating flooding in the Himalayan region, Khandu urged residents of vulnerable locations to remain prepared and, wherever necessary, gradually shift towards safer locations.

He said that although natural disasters of such magnitude cannot always be prevented, preparedness, effective early warning and timely evacuation can significantly reduce risks to lives and property.

DDMO, Tawang, Gendan Tsomu, urged villagers to participate in the training with utmost sincerity and make the best use of the life-saving techniques being imparted by resource persons.

She also appealed to participants to share the knowledge and skills acquired during the programme with their family members, friends and the wider community so that preparedness reaches every household.

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Later, the SDRF team led by Sangey Thinley imparted hands-on training in first aid, basic search and rescue techniques and the proper use of search and rescue equipment. Demonstrations of various rescue equipment were followed by mock drills, providing participants with practical experience in responding effectively during emergency situations.

The ongoing awareness and training programme has so far covered residents of Mago village, personnel of the Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) stationed at Mago, people from the Thingbu Hydel area, and residents of New Maling and Tongsheng villages.

The team will further extend the awareness and capacity-building programme to other vulnerable downstream settlements, including Phonda, Chaksam, Grenkhar and Dungshengmang villages, with the objective of strengthening community preparedness and building a more resilient response mechanism against potential GLOF emergencies.

The initiative underscores the importance of community awareness, early warning, preparedness and coordinated response in safeguarding lives and property in vulnerable high-altitude areas of Tawang district.

Meanwhile, APSDMA, in collaboration with DDMA, Tawang, and SDRF, conducted another awareness programme at Chagzam village under Kyidphel Circle on Monday.

Villagers residing along the downstream areas of Tawang Chhu were sensitised about the potential risks associated with GLOFs and advised to remain alert and vigilant, particularly in view of changing climatic conditions and possible emergencies.

The awareness campaign aims to sensitise vulnerable downstream communities about high-risk glacial lakes and strengthen community-level disaster preparedness.

During the programme, senior officials and experts from APSDMA, DDMA and SDRF briefed villagers on the location, altitude and distance of identified high-risk glacial lakes, their potential impact on downstream settlements, and the importance of preparedness and timely response.

ZPM Kyidphel Tenzin Yendra Monpa also joined the team in creating awareness among the villagers and shared important information related to GLOF risks.

He appealed to people not to panic but to remain informed, vigilant and prepared, and to follow advisories issued by competent authorities during any emergency.

(Source: ANI)