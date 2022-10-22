Arunachal Pradesh helicopter crash: Death toll rises to 5

By Abhilasha 0

Itanagar: The death toll in the Army Helicopter crash in Arunachal Pradesh rose to five, said a defence spokesperson on October 22

The deceased army personnel have been identified as Major Vikas Bhambhu and Major Mustafa Bohara, CFN Tech AVN (AEN) Aswin K V, Havildar (OPR) Biresh Sinha and NK (Ppr) Rohitashva Kumar.

An advanced light helicopter (ALH), carrying five Army personnel including two pilots, was on regular sorties when it crashed at around 10.43 am on Friday near Migging, around 25 km south of Tuting.

The cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained.

This is the second accident involving an Army helicopter in Arunachal Pradesh this month.

 

 

