Around 100 students fall ill due to gas leak at school in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Nearly 100 students fall ill due to a gas leak in a Corporation Middle School in Hosur in the district on Friday. According to reports, the students suddenly started to fall ill post launch allegedly due to suspected gas leak from a septic tank on the premises.

District Collector V Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy said that several of the students developed nausea and some vomited in the classrooms but none of them have developed any serious symptoms.

The district collector visited the school and also the hospital where the children were being treated, said the children studying in the Hosur Middle School fainted at around 3.15 pm.

The affected students were immediately rushed to Hosur Government Hospital. They are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

A total of 67 boys and girls students were hospitalised in the hospital. The ill students will undergo tests to ascertain the cause of the incident, a senior health official said. The Pollution Control Board, Hosur Corporation and School Education department sent officials to school and to investigate the incident.