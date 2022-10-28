Around 10 house gutted in massive fire in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu: Atleast eight to ten houses were gutted in a massive fire in Chagg village of Gandhari area in Kishtwar of Jammu and Kashmir.

No one was reported injured in the massive fire that broke out in the Chag village, officials informed.

According to reports, some locals spotted the fire and informed the fire tenders. On being informed, the army and police personnel launched an operation to douse the blaze.

Around 15 residential structures were gutted and 23 families have been gutted by the massive fire.

According to the officials, the village is situated along the border with Himachal Pradesh and has a Hindu and Buddhist population.