Army says Rajouri youth killed by unidentified militants

Jammu: Massive protests rocked J&K’s Rajouri town on Friday where dead bodies of two local youths were found outside an Army camp in the morning.

Protesting locals blocked the Rajouri-Jammu highway and refused to relent unless the guilty were brought to justice.

Two local youths, identified as Kamal Kumar and Surinder Kumar, both belonging to ward 15 in Rajouri town, were killed and another local youth was injured in firing in the TCP Alfa area, 5 kms ahead of Rajouri town.

Police said it was being investigated whether the firing had been from the sentry at the camp because of mistaken identity, but the Army has issued a statement saying that the two youths were killed by unidentified militants.

In a tweet on its official handle, the Army said there was a firing incident by unidentified militants near military hospital, which led to fatal casualty of two individuals.

“In an early morning firing incident by unidentified terrorists at Rajauri near Military Hospital, there has been fatal casualty of two individuals. The Police, security forces and civil administration officials are on the site”, the Army’s tweet said.

Meanwhile, additional deployments of forces have been made to maintain law and order in the town.