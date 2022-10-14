Army pays homage to elite assault dog ‘Zoom’

Srinagar: The Army on Friday paid rich tribute to Canine Warrior Zoom, who was grievously injured on October 10 in an operation at Tangpawa in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In a solemn ceremony at Chinar War Memorial, BB Cantt, Lt Gen ADS Aujla, GOC Chinar Corps paid homage to the gallant soldier on behalf of all ranks of Chinar Corps.

On October 10 during the operation in Anantnag, Zoom played a key role in not only identifying the precise location of the terrorists, but also in disabling one of them.

“However, the intrepid canine in the process suffered two gunshots. Despite being injured, Zoom located the other hiding terrorist and returned from the target area and fainted due to severe blood loss. His action galvanised the team to speedily serve justice to the two LeT terrorists,” the Army said.

“The canine trooper was subsequently immediately evacuated to Army Veterinary Hospital in Srinagar, where he fought till the very end. He breathed his last at 11.50 a.m. on October 13.”

Army Canine Zoom was an invaluable member of the Chinar Warriors.

“Despite his young age of 2 years, Zoom was a veteran of multiple CT Ops, where he had distinguished himself with his energy and courage. In Zoom, Chinar Corps has lost a valiant team member, who will inspire all ranks to undertake their task with humility, dedication and courage,” the Army said.