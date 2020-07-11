2 militants killed in Jammu
Army Kills Two Terrorists After Foiling Infiltration Bid In Kashmir

By KalingaTV Bureau

Srinagar: The Army foiled a major infiltration bid of terrorists and killed two of them in North Kashmir’s Naugam sector on Saturday.

According to sources, the Army troops laid an ambush after the suspicious movement was detected along the Line of Control (LoC) and gunned down two infiltrators in the encounter that followed.

The security personnel also recovered arms and ammunition, including two AK-47 rifles.

“Early morning today, suspicious movement was detected by our troops at Naugam sector, in Handwara, Kupwara district along the LoC. The forces swiftly launched an ambush, resulting in the elimination of two terrorists.

“Two AK-47A and warlike stores recovered,” the Army added.

