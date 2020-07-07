terrorist and army jawan killed
Army jawan, terrorist killed in encounter in J&K’s Pulwama

By KalingaTV Bureau

Srinagar: One terrorist was killed and one army jawan also died in action and a policeman of the special operations group of Jammu and Kashmir police was injured in an ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday, officials said.

According to details on a credible police input, an operation was launched on Monday night at Gasoo, Pulwama by the police along with local security forces unit.

While the cordon was being put around the target house, the operation party came under fire in which one police and one army jawan got injured.

The injured army jawan later succumbed to his injuries. The Police special operation group jawan has been shifted to hospital.

One terrorist has been killed so far. The operation is going on.

(Inputs from IANS)

