Army jawan opens fire at three women in Bihar’s West Champaran

Patna: An Indian Army soldier opened fire at three women, including his wife in Bihar’s west Champaran district, on Monday morning.

The accused Naresh Shah was posted in Delhi Cantonment and had come to Bihar on leave. He was in an inebriated state at the time of the incident.

“My husband was in a drunken state and assaulted me in the morning. I managed to escape from the house and hid behind a group of women in the village. My husband ran towards me carrying a double-barrel rifle. He threatened the women to move away from me which they refused to do to save my life. As a result, Naresh opened fire on them,” said Anita Shah, wife of the accused and the complainant.

Anita has received two gunshot injuries in both the legs. Besides, a woman identified as Palmati Devi and a girl Kajal Kumari also sustained gunshot injuries in their legs.

Following the incident, police officials in Mufassil police station reached the Barwat village and immediately nabbed the accused.

“We have arrested the accused and also seized the weapon used in the crime. The accused was in a drunken state. We have sent him for a medical examination. He has been booked under attempt to murder case,” said Upendra Nath Verma, Superintendent of Police (SP) of west Champaran district.