Army jawan martyred in gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar

Kishtwar: An Army jawan was killed in action during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district.

In a post on X on Sunday, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the White Knight Corps and all ranks honoured the sacrifice of Naib Subedar Rakesh Kumar of 2 Para (SF).

The post read, “Sub Rakesh was part of a joint CT (counter-insurgency) operation launched in the general area of Bhart Ridge area of Kishtwar district on November 9, 2024. We stand with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.”

Meanwhile, police reported an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Sunday.

According to Jammu and Kashmir police, the gunfight erupted in the Keshwan area, with three to four terrorists believed to be trapped in the area.

“Encounter begins at Keshwan Kishtwar between terrorists and Security forces. 3/4 terrorists are believed to be trapped. This is the same group which killed the 2 innocent villagers,” J-K police said.

