Army jawan allegedly stripped, beaten at Police Station in Punjab

New Delhi: An Army jawan reportedly alleged that he was stripped, beaten and his turban was tossed at a police station in Chandigarh of Punjab. He has reportedly moved to Punjab and Haryana High Court in this matter.

Man Aman Singh Chhina took to X platform and informed the above incident. According to the X post, the victim jawan is going through a marital discord with his wife who reportedly is a constable at the same police station where he allegedly was harassed.

Reportedly, the Jawan’s Commanding Officer (CO) has written to DGP in this matter. He reportedly wrote to the DGP that the ‘vagabond’ cops beat his jawan and the incident filled him with rage.

“Army jawan alleges he was stripped, beaten, and had his turban tossed at Chandigarh police station; moves Punjab and Haryana HC. Jawan’s CO writes to DGP, says vagabond cops beat his Jawan, incident filled him with rage,” caption of the X post reads.