Army Cheetah helicopter crashes in Ladakh, Major General among 3 injured

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New-Delhi: An Indian Army Cheetah light helicopter crashed in the Ladakh sector on May 20, leaving three Army personnel injured, including Division Commander Major General Sachin Mehta along with two other pilots.

All three occupants sustained injuries when the aircraft went down.

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The Cheetah helicopter, a staple of high-altitude logistics and reconnaissance for the Indian Armed Forces, has been the subject of ongoing technical scrutiny due to its ageing fleet.

To determine exactly what went wrong, the military has institutionalised a formal probe. A Court of Inquiry has been officially ordered to investigate the technical, mechanical, or environmental factors that led to the accident.

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