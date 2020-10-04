New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a man who was on his way to supply illegal arms and ammunition to his contacts in Delhi and NCR. The accused Aakash, a resident of Mathura, was nabbed by the Narcotics Squad, South District, from MB Road.

On a cursory search, five country-made pistols along with 8 live cartridges were recovered from his possession.

“On sustained interrogation, the accused disclosed that he was involved in supplying illegal arms and ammunition in different regions of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in the last one year. He further disclosed that he used to supply illegal arms and ammunition in Delhi and NCR from another criminal in Aligarh UP and the same was to be delivered in Delhi and NCR,” said Atul Thakur, DCP South Delhi.

In August this year, the alertness of Delhi Police led to the arrest of an arms supplier who developed an innovative way to dodge the police by placing 20 semi-automatic pistols, 40 magazines and and 50 live cartridges in a 15 litre refined oil can. The accused was arrested from Sarai Kale Khan ISBT after the special cell got suspicious.

