Appropriation bills to be introduced in RS on Monday

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Monday introduce The Appropriation (No 4 & 5) Bills, 2022, in the Rajya Sabha for consideration, and for returning to the Lok Sabha, where they have already been passed.

The Appropriation (No 5) Bill, 2022, is to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2022-2023.

The Appropriation (No 4) Bill, 2022, is to provide for authorisation of appropriation of moneys out of the Consolidated Fund of India to meet the amounts spent on certain services during the financial year ended on the March 31, 2020, in excess of the amounts granted for those services and for that year, as passed by Lok Sabha.