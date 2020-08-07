Gone are those days when one needed to make four to five attempts to crack the civil services exam, says Aparajit from Hisar, who cracked the UPSC conducted civil services exam this year and secured All India ranking 174. Importantly, he cleared the exam just in the first attempt.

Aparajit from sector 14 of Hisar in Haryana wants to join the Haryana cadre. He passed Class X in 2012 in CBSE stream. Then he cleared Class XII with 92 per cent marks in 2014. Later, he completed Mechanical Engineering from IIT Mumbai. Soon he got an offer for a job with Rs. 25 lakh per annum package. However, since he was interested for Civil Services did not want to take up the same.

Here is the trick he adopted for the said exam with which he cleared it in the first attempt only and with even good rank. He prepared for one year right from the home. He took online coaching and went on studying. He used to study for 7 to 8 hours regularly. The day he missed to study for about 2 hours, he read for 2 to 3 hours more the next day to make up the course. And also, he made it a point to keep himself away from social media. He watched films and talked to his family members to relax his mind.

Aparajit says an aspirant does not necessarily need four to five attempts to clear the civil services, but he can make it only in the first attempt if he would take it seriously.

(With inputs from Amar Ujala)